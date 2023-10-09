OnPolitics: Will replacing Kevin McCarthy get messy?

Hi OnPolitics readers! It seemed that a handful of House Republican ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a matter of hours last week, but it’s not clear things will move as quickly in the coming days.

The process of replacing McCarthy is poised to be messy and maybe long, creating conflict and chaos until it’s done, USA TODAY’s Susan Page reports.

The GOP caucus is set to gather Tuesday to hear from Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana, then vote on Wednesday. But there is no guarantee and few indications so far that either of them have votes to win, with Republicans having a slim margin over Democrats in the lower chamber.

Remember: McCarthy required a marathon 15 rounds of votes before he was eventually crowned speaker of the House.

Can Congress learn how to juggle? Nope, Nothing else can get done on the floor of the House until the new speaker is sworn in. That includes approving crucial government funding to avoid a government shutdown.

One Republican, Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, did propose a creative solution to move the process along.

“I think we lock the doors, and we have very limited bathroom breaks and food breaks and make sure we get the job done," he said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Replacing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker could get messy