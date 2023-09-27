OnPolitics: Republicans gear up for second GOP debate in California

Hi OnPolitics readers! Republican presidential hopefuls are getting ready for the second GOP primary debate tonight in Simi Valley, California.

The candidates onstage will make their pitch to conservative voters at home that they’re the right person to defeat President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election. But they’ll also have to argue that they can defeat Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, who has a major lead over the rest of the GOP field.

Will Trump be at the debate? No, Trump is skipping tonight’s event. He also passed on the first Republican debate last month, arguing that he’s so far ahead in Republican polls that his rivals shouldn’t get a chance to take free shots at him.

Who is going to be there? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

