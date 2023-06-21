OnPolitics: Roe v. Wade was overturned nearly one year ago. How has it changed the country?

Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
Hey there, OnPolitics readers. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's watershed abortion decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, we're breaking down its impacts.

The impact: Before the Supreme Court's decision last year, virtually every state allowed people to obtain an abortion at least until viability – the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb – which is about 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

But now, abortion is largely unavailable in 14 states. Courts have blocked enforcement of bans approved in several other states, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights and tracks reproductive issues.

The bottom line: The court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which upheld a Mississippi ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, has led to the stripping of access to abortion in more than a dozen states, altered the political narrative over one of the most divisive issues in the country and changed the way millions of Americans view the nation’s highest court – for better or worse, USA TODAY reporter John Fritze writes.

