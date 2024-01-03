OnPolitics: Ron DeSantis? Vivek Ramaswamy? Who will Donald Trump choose as a running mate?

Hello OnPolitics readers! Voters haven’t picked the 2024 Republican and Democratic presidential nominees yet. That doesn’t mean it’s too soon to start speculating about GOP frontrunner Donald Trump's potential running mate.

🔀Trump/Pence 2024? It’s not likely Trump will choose to run alongside his former vice president, Mike Pence. Pence was cast out of Trump world after refusing to disrupt the Electoral College count that put Biden in the White House in 2021.

🎯Who will Trump pick? In our new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, when we asked Trump supporters to name their choice for the No. 2 spot, it was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who finished first, at 14%, USA TODAY’s Susan Page reports.

Don’t place your bets on a Trump and DeSantis ticket yet, given the fractured relations between the two after DeSantis emerged for a time as the most likely alternative to Trump. There are also constitutional complications from having both members of a ticket come from the same state.

❔What about Vice President Vivek Ramaswamy? Then there's Ramaswamy, volunteered by 10%. The entrepreneur and political newcomer has done the most of any in the field to emulate and defend Trump in the GOP debates that the former president has declined to join.

Dear Mr. Trump: Your backers have some ideas for a running mate. You won't like them all.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron DeSantis? Vivek Ramaswamy? Who will Donald Trump choose as VP?