OnPolitics: After second set of docs found at Biden's house, the attorney general acts

A second set of documents was found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home from his time as vice president.

That's the biggest news out of Washington today as questions mount and Biden says little.

From the USA TODAY political team's latest dispatch:

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, on Thursday to further review the handling of classified documents found at a former office space used by President Joe Biden and at his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Who is Hur?: Hur is a former U.S. attorney in Maryland who will return to the government from private practice in Washington. Hur, who also served as a principal associate deputy attorney general during the Trump administration, is expected to begin work in the coming days. More about Robert Hur.

Why Garland said he's appointing special counsel: “The very extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel,” Garland said. "This appointment underscores for the public the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law."

⏱️ The latest:The two batches of documents and a timeline

🤔 What we don't know: The biggest questions around Biden's documents that remain unanswered

