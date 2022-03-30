OnPolitics: Sen. Collins backs Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2022.

Looking for more COVID-19 tests?

The Biden administration is launching an online, one-stop center that will enable Americans to quickly find information about COVID vaccines, tests treatments and masks while getting up-to-date information on the disease in their area.

The site, COVID.gov, also will include a “test-to-treat” locator to help people access pharmacies and community health centers where they can get tested for COVID and receive treatments.

The site comes as the U.S. is entering a new phase of the pandemic, with a steep decline in the number of hospitalizations and new COVID cases. Most states and local governments have dropped their mask mandates.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins backs SCOTUS nom Ketanji Brown Jackson

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced Wednesday that she intends to vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. The announcement means Jackson will be confirmed to the court with bipartisan support.

"After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court," Collins said in a statement. "I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position."

Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the country's highest court.

On Friday, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced he, too, would support the nomination, all but guaranteeing Jackson's confirmation. The Senate is evenly split, with 50 Democratic caucus members and 50 Republican members. Jackson needs a simple majority of 51 of the 100 senators to be confirmed.

Collins' announcement means there won't be a tie vote that Vice President Kamala Harris would need to break. More Republicans could come out in support of Jackson, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska or Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who said Tuesday he had yet to make a decision.

Flood of Ukrainian refugees slows

Flood of Ukrainian refugees slows

As Ukrainian troops continue fending off the Russian invasion, some Ukrainians are deciding to stay put, dramatically slowing the flood of refugees from the battered country.

More than 3.9 million Ukrainians evacuated at the beginning of March, according to the United Nations. Most of that number are women and children, since men aged 18-60 are barred from leaving.

In early March, about 140,000 people fled across the Polish border every 24 hours, but that number has dropped to about 2,000 per day, according to border officials, and 21,000 refugees have actually gone back home.

Russian troops have yet to take the Ukrainian capital Kiev. And while many cities suffered extensive damage from shelling, shops and cafes are open in the city of Odesa and public transportation is functioning.

Despite dwindling numbers, the Ukrainian refugee crisis is still the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

