OnPolitics: What is Sen. Menendez charged with? The indictment and response.

In case you missed it, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was indicted Friday, along with his wife, for allegedly accepting bribes including cash, gold, mortgage payments and a Mercedes-Benz.

📰 Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, were indicted with three New Jersey businessmen and accused of a "corrupt relationship," according to federal prosecutors in New York, USA TODAY reported previously.

“The senator and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Sen. Menendez using his power and influence to protect and to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt,” said Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

It's the senator's second indictment in 10 years.

⏩ Fast forward to today: Sen. Menendez said in a news conference in Union City, New Jersey, that he expects to be exonerated and won't step down as New Jersey's senior senator.

He also said those who have called for his resignation are basing judgements off a "limited set of facts," USA TODAY's Rachel Looker reports.

"I understand how deeply concerning this could be, however the allegations leveled against me are just that, allegations," he said.

