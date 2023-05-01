OnPolitics: Will South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott join GOP primary field?

Hi OnPolitics readers. It looks like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott may be tossing his 🎩 into the 2024 GOP presidential primary ring soon.

Scott is gearing up to reveal whether he’ll join the current field of candidates, telling supporters Sunday that he will make an announcement regarding his presidential bid later this month. He's currently the lone Black Republican in the Senate and would make history as the first Black GOP president if elected.

What this mean?: If he announces his campaign, the South Carolina lawmaker will be among the growing list of Republicans vying for the GOP 2024 nomination, joining former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and fellow South Carolinian and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

So, is he running?: Scott didn’t explicitly say if he’ll be launching his official campaign, instead he said he’ll make an official announcement on May 22.

However, Scott has been tinkering with the needed campaign infrastructure for a presidential bid for months and took a major step last month by announcing an exploratory committee.

