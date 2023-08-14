OnPolitics: This Supreme Court case could change how Americans with disabilities travel

Hi OnPolitics readers. What do you worry about when you’re booking a hotel room? A neighbor playing loud music? A broken air conditioning unit?

That’s not all for Julie Reiskin and millions of Americans living with disabilities, who fear they’ll show up to a hotel that doesn’t have necessary accommodations, such as ramps or roll-in showers.

People with disabilities and their loved ones rely on hotels to make note of accommodations on their reservation websites, disclosures that are required by a 2010 federal regulation, USA TODAY’s John Fritze reports.

⚖️ Advocates fear a Supreme Court case this year could undermine the requirement, making it harder to punish hoteliers who defy or overlook it.

At issue for the Supreme Court is whether self-styled "testers" who scrutinize hotel booking websites for a lack of information about accommodations may sue those hotels in federal court – even if they have no intention of ever staying there.

Wait, what’s the controversy? Civil rights groups such as the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union say testers are critical to enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But opponents frame the practice as a cottage industry of lawyers using the courts to extract thousands in settlement fees from hotels.

How are officials responding? The Biden administration isn't taking a side technically, but it told the Supreme Court that a woman should not be allowed to sue. She lacks standing, the administration said, because she is only viewing the hotel reservation sites with no plans to use them.

