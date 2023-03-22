OnPolitics: Supreme Court wrestles with dog toy and parody in case

Hi there, OnPolitics readers!

The U.S. Supreme Court referenced drunk elephants, sex toys and dog poop during oral arguments today as they determine whether a dog toy that imitates a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey violated the company's trademark or if it's protected by the First Amendment.

So why is the Supreme Court taking up this case? As John Fritze reports:

🧐 Keep reading: Supreme Court fetches trademark battle between 'poop-themed' dog toy and Jack Daniel's

🕵️ In case you missed it: Supreme Court agrees to hear dispute between makers of Jack Daniel's, dog toys

📨 Get this newsletter in your inbox: Don't miss our politics coverage. Sign up for OnPolitics.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: Court debates dog toys, whiskey in unusual trademark dispute