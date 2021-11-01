OnPolitics: Texas abortion law is back before the Supreme Court

Two pro-choice demonstrators are surrounded by anti-abortion demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. On Monday, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a challenge to the controversial Texas abortion law which bans abortions after 6 weeks.

Some eyebrow-raising comments on BIF and BBB 👀 : West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin is still not committed to voting for the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act. Manchin threw cold water on the optimism building among Capitol Hill Democrats that they were close to a deal during a press conference Monday.

"I, for one, won't support a multi trillion-dollar bill without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects of inflation and debt that have on our economy and existing government programs," Manchin said.

Administration officials said the package won't add to the debt because provisions in the package to impose a 15% corporate minimum tax rate, beef up IRS enforcement and enact other revenue-raising measures would generate $1.995 trillion – more than enough to cover the cost of the bill.

How are other Democrats reacting?: In a statement Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they would "continue to move forward." Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Washington State Democrat who chairs the House Progressive Caucus, signaled Monday that assurances all 50 senators were on board would be enough for progressives to vote on the infrastructure bill before the Senate passed the larger budget bill.

Will the Texas abortion law last?

Oral arguments concluded Monday at the Supreme Court in a pair of challenges to Texas' ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, a law that has galvanized forces on both sides of one of the nation's most bitter cultural conflicts.

The high court agreed to hear both suits challenging the Texas law – one filed by abortion clinics, the other by the Biden administration – on an expedited schedule.

Texas' law, which empowers private citizens to enforce the ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, has tied courts in knots over procedural questions. After three hours of oral argument, it was not entirely clear which side will prevail.

The abortion provider's argument: An attorney representing abortion providers argued that the law would turn a provider into a "permanent defendant." “Texas delegated enforcement to literally any person anywhere except its own state officials," said Marc A. Hearron, the attorney for the providers. "The only conceivable reason for doing so was to evade federal court review."

The Biden administration's case: Newly sworn-in U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar described the Texas law as a "brazen attack" on the branches of the federal government during her opening remarks. "It’s an attack on the authority of this court to say what the law is and to have that judgment respected across the 50 states," Prelogar said.

'Nothing to hide': Huma Abedin, longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, talks with USA TODAY's Susan Page talks about her experiences working with the former Secretary of State and her marriage to Anthony Weiner.

Joe in Glasgow: President Joe Biden this week is meeting with world leaders to tackle climate change at COP26. Here's what he said in his opening address to the summit.

Why Puerto Ricans are leaving the island: An exodus from Puerto Rico to the mainland has accelerated amid hurricanes and earthquakes that destroyed homes and left millions without power – in some cases for nearly a year.

Military suicide numbers rise: Some of the military's highest-profile bases had the greatest number of suicides in 2020, a troubling trend for the Pentagon as it contends with a growing number of troops dying not in combat but in their own homes and barracks.

The under-the-radar proposals in Biden's budget plan

Biden's proposals for subsidized child care, universal pre-kindergarten and extended child tax credits have been well-known components of his infrastructure plan.

But tucked inside the president's new scaled-back $1.85 trillion framework – the House bill is still 1,684 pages despite major cuts – are several lesser-known items. These range from significant funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities to an emphasis on improved nutrition for school lunches.

Here are just a few of the programs included in Biden's plan:

$10 billion for high-speed rail: Biden's scaled-back plan would aim to accelerate the development of high-speed rail corridors around the country by providing $10 billion in grant funding to states.

Federal aid to DACA students: Biden's bill would expand eligibility of federal student aid to undocumented students who were brought to the U.S. as minors.

However, caving to pushback from Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, Biden eliminated tuition-free community college from his bill. The president also did not include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in his framework, which many advocates wanted, instead proposing $100 billion for immigration enhancements.

More IRS agents: One of the ways Biden wants to pay for his proposal is to beef up IRS enforcement, especially on the richest Americans. The plan would include nearly $45 billion over 10 years to hire thousands of agents to go after tax cheats, particularly wealthy ones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Texas abortion law