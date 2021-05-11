OnPolitics: Things are escalating quickly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
This is an aerial view of the golden Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, top, as Jewish worshipers pray at the Western Wall, bottom, in east Jerusalem&#39;s Old City is seen in this Oct 4 2004 photo. Israel will limit the number of Muslim worshippers at Islam&#39;s third holiest shrine to 60,000 during the holy month of Ramadan, the police minister said Wednesday, Oct 13 2004 citing concerns that part of the compound could collapse under a larger number of visitors. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ORG XMIT: JRL115
This is an aerial view of the golden Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, top, as Jewish worshipers pray at the Western Wall, bottom, in east Jerusalem's Old City is seen in this Oct 4 2004 photo. Israel will limit the number of Muslim worshippers at Islam's third holiest shrine to 60,000 during the holy month of Ramadan, the police minister said Wednesday, Oct 13 2004 citing concerns that part of the compound could collapse under a larger number of visitors. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) ORG XMIT: JRL115

Happy Tuesday, OnPolitics readers!

Today, ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft announced they will offer free rides to vaccination sites to help meet President Joe Biden's target of 70% of U.S. adults getting at least one vaccine shot by July 4.

Tomorrow, House Republicans are expected to hold a vote to strip Rep. Liz Cheney of her leadership position.

It's Mabinty, with the day's top political news – much of which is happening outside the USA.

Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for OnPolitics newsletter here.

Things have escalated with Israel and Palestine

What's happening: For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem's Old City – home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict.

The latest clashes began a month ago with an Israeli move to block some Palestinian gatherings at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, already a time of heightened religious sensitivities. After those restrictions eased, tensions over a plan to evict dozens of Palestinians from an east Jerusalem neighborhood continued to fuel confrontations.

24 hours of death and destruction: Over the last 24 hours, Palestinian militants in Gaza have launched hundreds of rockets into Israel, and the Israeli military has carried out a stream of airstrikes targeting what it says are Hamas' military installations.

Since sundown Monday, 28 Palestinians — including 10 children and a woman— were killed in Gaza, most by Israeli airstrikes, health officials told the Associated Press. The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants. Three Israeli women were killed in Hamas strikes in Ashkelon and Tel Aviv. More than 700 Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem and across the West Bank.

How Washington is reacting: On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has been briefed daily on the developments. She said he has directed his advisers to engage “intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as leaders throughout the Middle East."

As the eviction dispute heated up, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on both sides to de-escalate tensions and stop the violence.

Read more: How we got to this point from USA TODAY's Deirdre Shesgreen.

Real quick on health care

More than 1 million Americans signed up for health insurance during the ongoing special enrollment period for HealthCare.gov, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

"Today’s milestone demonstrates that there is a need and a demand for high quality, affordable health insurance across this country," Biden said in a statement.

Biden created a special enrollment period that runs from Feb. 15 through Aug. 15 to help people find coverage during the pandemic, an effort boosted by expanded premium subsides included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief packaged passed in March.

More from Washington:

Need some inspiration? Sí se puede! —Mabinty

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel, Palestine conflict: What's going on in the Middle East

Recommended Stories

  • Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey Was Stabbed to Death by Teenage Boy, Cops Say

    GoFundMe / St. John’s County SheriffAfter a daylong search, a 13-year-old cheerleader was found murdered in Florida—and police have arrested a 14-year-old boy who attended the same school and was caught on video with the victim before she was killed.Tristyn Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and residents of St. Johns County came out in droves to look for her. The hunt ended tragically that evening when her body was spotted in a wooded area.The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office revealed Tuesday that she was stabbed to death; they said the seventh grader was clothed but did not confirm reports that she had on her cheerleading uniform.Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the teen arrested and charged with second-degree murder is the only suspect connected to Tristyn’s death. The Daily Beast is not naming him because he is a juvenile and authorities have not decided whether to charge him as an adult.“Our investigative team is out there interviewing all kinds of witnesses, whether directly or indirectly involved in this case,” Hardwick said at a press conference.“We have a suspect in custody. That is the only suspect that has to do with the death of Tristyn.”Hardwick said investigators are looking through a trove of social media posts that could be helpful to the case, but he did not comment on reports that a Snapchat under the boy’s name posted a photo of him in a patrol car with the caption: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”An arrest report says that video from a recreation area showed Bailey and the suspect together at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, and about 30 minutes later, only he was seen leaving the area.Police found clothing in the boy’s bedroom that tested positive for blood, the arrest report said. Under questioning, it said, he changed his story several times but made several admissions that led cops to charge him.Both Tristyn and the suspect attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.The sheriff acknowledged that news of Tristyn’s death had sparked an outpouring of emotion in the tight-knit county.“We know the community is angry,” Hardwick said.“We have a person charged with a serious crime, and we have a family that’s grieving the loss of a loved one. A child—a 13-year-old child.”Locals came out Monday night for a series of vigils—at the community center where she was last seen alive and at Infinity Allstars, the gym where she was a competitive cheer athlete. Ribbons in aqua, her favorite color, festooned mailboxes across the area in her memory.“It’s just heartbreaking for her family who can never see her again, be able to talk to her and say loving words to her,” Reagan Anderson, a friend of Tristyn, told Jax4News.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Florida 14-year-old appears in court: Everything we know about killing of cheerleader Tristyn Bailey

    Aiden Fucci, 14, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old classmate

  • Man dies after being pinned to the floor for 90 seconds in Rhode Island arrest

    Joseph Ventre appears to be in distress and makes pained sounds in video of arrest

  • Malaysian prime minister announces one-month virus lockdown

    All of Malaysia will be placed under a near lockdown for about a month to fight the coronavirus, but businesses will be allowed to continue to operate at reduced capacity, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Monday. The lockdown, starting Wednesday until June 7, took the nation by surprise because restrictions on movement are already in place in many parts of the country, including Kuala Lumpur and the richest state of Selangor. Muhyiddin said drastic action was needed to battle a new aggressive outbreak before it turns into a national catastrophe.

  • Republican who backed Arizona ‘audit’ based on Trump’s election lies now says it ‘makes us look like idiots’

    ‘Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,’ says Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer

  • Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be allowed to race in the Preakness Stakes after failing a drug test

    Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be allowed to compete in the Preakness Stakes with conditions including additional anti-doping testing.

  • Inflation woes push U.S. stocks to 1-month low, USD struggle

    U.S. stocks hit a one-month low on Tuesday as speculation that rising inflation pressure could prompt interest rate hikes sooner rather than later dragged on shares and hobbled the dollar, which hovered near a 2-1/2-month low. Technology stocks were among the biggest losers, mirroring a sell-off in China, where talk of tighter regulation sent technology shares skidding. But U.S. shares clawed back some of their losses over the course of the day, with the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite reversing the bulk of its early 2% decline.

  • Biden news: US told more attacks coming after pipeline hack as GOP lawmaker likens party to Titanic

    All the latest developments from Washington

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Canadiens clinch playoff spot, lose 4-3 in OT to Oilers

    Connor McDavid scored 2:42 into overtime for his league-leading 102nd point of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Monday night as the Canadiens clinched the last playoff spot in the North Division. Dominik Kahu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal also scored for the Oilers, who won their sixth straight on the road. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Mikko Koskinen had 25 saves.

  • Tik Tok user shares video of police threatening her for wearing ‘shorts that are too short’

    ‘I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts’

  • Tiger faces off with armed man as wild cat roams streets of Houston

    Video of a tiger walking around suburban area was captured and posted to Twitter

  • FBI releases file on Kurt Cobain suicide with letters calling for probe into musician’s death

    Fifteen years ago, fans of grunge band frontman requested FBI and U.S Attorney General look into claims he was murdered

  • Joe Scarborough says Biden ‘overreacting in other direction’ and challenges him to admit Covid not outdoor risk

    Host cites report suggesting CDC using a misleading number to describe outdoor coronavirus transmission

  • 5 perfectly haunting mysteries to discover between episodes of 'Mare of Easttown'

    Troubled detectives, evocative settings, skin-crawling mysteries: Here are 5 under-the-radar series to binge while waiting for new episodes of HBO's crime drama.

  • India Covid: Dozens more bodies wash up on Ganges river bank

    A further 50 corpses are found on embankments, this time in Uttar Pradesh, as India battles Covid.

  • US navy fires warning shots after ‘harassment’ from Iranian vessels

    Ships armed with machine guns conducted ‘unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvres’, says American official

  • What is HR1 and what would the bill mean for voting rights?

    Senate to consider sweeping federal election legislation as Republicans endorse dozens of bills to limit ballot access in nearly every state

  • Queen's Speech: Government accused of 'rowing back' on workers' rights

    Employers' groups and trade unions voice concern at the lack of an Employment Bill in the Queen's Speech.

  • Trump mocked for bizarre statement calling Kentucky Derby winning horse a ‘junky’ and blaming Biden

    Donald Trump went ahead with transition of power but never conceded the 2020 elections