OnPolitics: What if we told you interesting stuff about politics?

Questions about answers. Answers to questions about questions. Then the occasional reminder to keep things pushing along.

Wednesday was a big day for impeachment trial followers who have ever passed notes in class that were read out loud.

The mom of a memed child is suing a member of Congress. No, for real

The mom of "Success Kid," the empowered toddler who has become a popular meme, has filed a cease-and-desist letter against Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa for alleged copyright infringement.

With his fist raised and a determined expression on his face, then-toddler Sam Griner was transformed into a meme shortly after his mother, Laney Griner, posted the photo on Flickr in 2007. According to the Flickr caption, the photo was taken in Jacksonville by his mother when Sam was just 11 months old.

Why? Why? Why? Questions asked in the impeachment trial

It was a surreal deal in the Senate, with Senators submitting questions via notes to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts who read them out loud for eight hours. Here's a sampling of what was asked.

Does the house’s failure to enforce subpoenas render its obstruction of congress theory unprecedented?

As a matter of law, does it matter if there was a quid pro quo? Is it true that quid pro quos are often used in foreign policy?

The president's counsel stated that, quote, 'There is simply no evidence anywhere that President Trump ever linked security assistance to any investigations.' Is that true?

Why did the House of Representatives not challenge President Trump's claim of executive privilege and or immunity during the House impeachment proceedings?

Heads up, you're about to start caring about Iowa

Are you so invested in the impeachment trial that you have forgotten entirely about the Iowa Caucus that is speeding towards us? Girl, same.

But USA TODAY meetings and my inbox have quickly reminded that Iowans will spread out across the state next week to show their support for Democratic presidential candidates, and it's kind of a big deal. So, now's your time to get caught up so you can be smarter than your friends come next week.

