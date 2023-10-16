OnPolitics: Top takeaways from Seacoastonline and the USA TODAY Network's 2024 town halls

Hi there OnPolitics readers! Last week, voters questioned five Republican presidential candidates in a series of town halls in Exeter, New Hampshire, hosted by Seacoastonline and the USA TODAY Network.

🎤 Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy all spoke at the historic Exeter Town Hall, but it was clear Granite State voters weren’t going to let the candidates get away with simply delivering their stump speech.

Instead, voters made their priorities – and worries – clear, pressing 2024 White House hopefuls on their vision for the nation, USA TODAY’s Phillip M. Bailey reports:

⏰ Climate change, social security and concerns for the future: Those who showed up to speak with the candidates face-to-face wanted answers on how they would tackle America's long-term problems.

🐘 Compassionate conservatism: The candidates repeatedly emphasized how the voters who aren't paying attention yet want a solutions-oriented leader seeking common ground in 2024, not a bombastic style.

❌ Haley and Ramaswamy's contrasts pack the house: Haley and Ramaswamy's forums had standing room only attendance, which could indicate they're on a collision course in the Granite State.

🤝 Pence praised after the Capitol attack: Voters told Pence that they wanted to specifically thank him for refusing to cave amid pressure from former President Donald Trump and threats from supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

🎁 Voters are skeptical about moving on from Trump: Many voters who attended the forums this past week, said they fear former President Donald Trump has the primary wrapped up.

Read more here: Republican candidates flock to N.H. town halls, as voters search for Trump alternative

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hutchinson, Haley, Burgum, Pence and Ramaswamy make their NH pitches