OnPolitics: Top takeaways from the third Republican primary debate

Hi there OnPolitics readers! Five Republican presidential candidates faced off in Miami last night during the third GOP primary debate.

No, Donald Trump wasn’t there. Yes, one candidate called another candidate “scum.” Let’s look at some of the top takeaways from the event from USA TODAY’s Phillip M. Bailey and Joey Garrison.

Republicans bemoan GOP losses: Gov. Ron DeSantis, debating on his home turf in Florida, brought up the poor showing in Tuesday's elections. The GOP failed to win the governor's race in Kentucky, lost control of the Virginia Legislature and got walloped on abortion rights in Ohio.

Vivek Ramaswamy vs. Nikki Haley: Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy came out swinging, calling out former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley over her daughter's apparent use of TikTok, the popular video app that drew harsh criticism on the debate stage.

"Leave my daughter out of your voice," Haley replied. "You’re just scum."

GOP hopefuls split on Biden's Ukraine funding plan: President Joe Biden’s request for $60 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine divided the GOP candidates on stage, reflecting growing opposition amongst conservatives while more hawkish Republicans in Congress support the idea.

