OnPolitics: Trump is leading the crowded Republican pack. Here's how his rivals want to catch up.

Hi there, OnPolitics readers! Former President Donald Trump has long led the crowded field of Republican candidates hoping to win the GOP nomination in the 2024 race for the White House.

But that doesn’t mean Trump’s Republican rivals don’t have their own strategies to catch up to the former president, USA TODAY’s David Jackson reports.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a simple argument for voters: only he and Trump have the money, organization and supporters needed to win the GOP nomination.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is casting himself as the conservative of the group, putting a big emphasis in Iowa, where evangelical voters hold sway.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is the Trump attack dog. He’s targeting the former president over his legal battles, but also accusing Trump of being “a liar and a coward.”

Who else is running? A duo from South Carolina, former Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, are both trying to cast themselves as the leader of a new generation of Republican lawmakers.

Keep reading: Donald Trump has a big lead for the GOP nomination. Can DeSantis, Pence or anyone else catch him?

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How DeSantis, Pence and Christie want to catch up to Trump in 2024