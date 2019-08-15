OnPolitics: Trump vs. everybody

It's President Donald Trump vs. immigrants, endangered species, a CNN host, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the Clintons and the British territory of Gibraltar. Let's get into it.

The president put himself at odds with seemingly everyone this week as he sought to ward off impoverished migrants, cull protections for animals and push Israel into banning two of his political rivals. Meanwhile, 2020 Democrats blasted Trump for trying to link former President Bill Clinton to the death of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Let's recap: Trump started his week in hot water after re-tweeting a no-evidence conspiracy theory about Bill Clinton following Epstein's death on Saturday. "We know who did this," the tweet said, claiming "#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he's dead." While Trump's 2020 rivals blasted him for the tweet, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway put it thusly: "The President of the United States is a nut job." Then, on Monday, Trump's administration nixed blanket protections of the Endangered Species Act, which environmentalists say will push more animals and plants to extinction. That same day, Trump's team put out a new rule that would deny green cards to migrants if officials think they'll need food stamps. On Tuesday, Trump called CNN host Chris Cuomo an "out of control animal" and "nuts" over an NSFW rant. Then, on Thursday, Israel heeded Trump's counsel to bar Omar and Tlaib — two minority "Squad" congresswomen whom Trump has targeted in recent weeks. Then, also on Thursday, Gibraltar freed an Iranian oil supertanker that the United States had really wanted to seize. (Trump's Justice department did not respond to comment.)

2020 Dems blast Steve King's 'rape and incest' take

U.S. Rep. Steve King this week declared that the world's population may not currently exist if not for rape and incest. "What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" he told Iowans on Wednesday, defending his no abortion exemption for rape and incest.

Blowback within King's GOP and from 2020 Dems was swift: Cory Booker called King's words "hateful" and "insulting." Julián Castro said King "embarrassed himself." Criticism of King's words from Kirsten Gillibrand ("a disgrace"), Amy Klobuchar ("reprehensible") and Bernie Sanders ("misogynist") followed.

