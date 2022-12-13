OnPolitics: Trump's GOP support craters, poll shows. Here's who is on the rise for 2024.

Hi OnPolitics readers, it's Tuesday and we're bringing you news from an exclusive -- and newsy -- poll. Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page writes:

Republican support for Donald Trump's presidential bid in 2024 has cratered, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, as the former president is beleaguered by midterm losses and courtroom setbacks.

What else to know:

By 2-1, GOP and GOP-leaning voters say they like Trump 's policies but want a different 2024 presidential nominee to champion them.

Two-thirds of GOP and GOP-leaning voters want Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to run for the White House. By double digits, 56% to 33%, those voters prefer DeSantis over Trump.

President Joe Biden now leads Trump in a head-to-head matchup, 47%-40% .

Biden hasn't seen his political standing get much worse, but it also hasn't gotten much better.

