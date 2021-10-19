OnPolitics: Trump's harsh comments on Colin Powell

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mabinty Quarshie and Amy Nakamura, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump

Good afternoon, OnPolitics Readers.

Investigations into January 6 continue as the House Select Committee on the Capitol attack will vote to begin contempt proceedings against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon after he refused to cooperate with the panel's subpoena.

Now, the committee is ramping up its efforts to compel him to testify and deter others they have subpoenaed from not cooperating, which could include possible jail time and fines.

Why is Bannon refusing to cooperate? Trump's lawyers have directed witnesses not to cooperate with congressional investigators, invoking executive privilege.

But the Biden administration has rejected the former president's attempt to withhold documents from the investigating panel.

It's Amy and Mabinty with today's top stories out of Washington.

Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for OnPolitics newsletter here.

'But anyway': Trump on Colin Powell's death

This week started off with the tragic death of Colin Powell, the trailblazing military commander and first Black secretary of state. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19-related complications. He reportedly had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that makes it difficult to fight infections.

What else did he do?: Powell was born in New York City to Jamaican immigrants, served several U.S. presidents and rose to become the first Black and the youngest chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's highest-ranking military officer. As secretary of state, Powell oversaw U.S. diplomacy in the aftermath of the Sep. 11, 2001, terror attacks and the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

How did people react? The news of his death rippled across the country, sparking an outpouring of grief and praise for his decades of public service. President Joe Biden and four living former U.S. presidents remembered Powell as an American hero who led with honor, integrity and wisdom during his four decades in public life.

Enter Trump: A day after the death of Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office.

Trump criticized Powell's record on the Iraq War and derided the news media for treating the former secretary of state "so beautifully" after his death.

"Hope that happens to me someday," Trump said. "He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!"

Real Quick: Stories you'll want to read

  • FBI blocks off D.C. home of Russian oligarch: Federal authorities roped off the D.C. home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, one of several Russian tycoons and government officials sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018 for advancing "malign activities" of the Putin regime.

  • 'Glad we are nothing like you': Michael Gunner, chief minister of the Northern Territory in Australia, countered criticism by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., of the country's COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

  • Iowa Democratic Party chair reports lynching threat: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn received multiple threats, including one of lynching, after he penned an opinion piece critical of former President Donald Trump, he told the Des Moines Register.

  • US government coordinating rescue efforts for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the FBI and State Department are working toward gaining release of the 17 missionaries who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang.

SCOTUS sides with police in qualified immunity cases

The Supreme Court sided Monday with police in two cases in which plaintiffs claimed officers used excessive force, overturning separate lower court rulings that had allowed the officers to be sued for civil rights violations.

In two unsigned opinions, the court stressed police are entitled to be shielded from liability unless it is "clear to a reasonable officer" that their actions are unlawful. In both cases the court ruled that the officers were entitled to qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that protects police from liability for civil rights violations in many circumstances.

What is qualified immunity? Qualified immunity is a legal provision that protects government officials from being held personally responsible for potential on-the-job misconduct or unconstitutional actions. It does not apply in criminal cases.

The Supreme Court introduced the doctrine in 1967 for law enforcement officers who were acting in "good faith."

Why do people oppose qualified immunity? Critics say qualified immunity lets police off the hook in virtually every case in which their actions are not specifically prohibited. Police organizations have long countered that officers need immunity in cases when they must defend themselves and split-second decisions can lead to unforeseen tragedy.

Not ready to return to pre-pandemic life? Our Life team has compiled a list of 100 ways to be productive at home. — Amy and Mabinty

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump has harsh comments on the late Colin Powell

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

    The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump's advisers and associates. One witness summoned to testify, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, is facing a criminal contempt referral after defying the panel's subpoena. Unlike some previous investigations in the Trump era — including the Russia probes and the impeachment inquiry into Trump's interactions with Ukraine — the central facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection are known.

  • Trump insults Colin Powell, calls out media for treating him ‘beautifully’ in death

    Former President Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding the coverage surrounding former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death have some people […] The post Trump insults Colin Powell, calls out media for treating him ‘beautifully’ in death appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Bannon and other top Trump officials face legal peril for defying subpoenas

    Developments in committee’s move to secure Bannon conviction come as Trump files suit blocking release of White House records Steve Bannon listens as Trump speaks at the White House in March 2017. Photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images Steve Bannon and other former top officials in the Trump administration are facing legal peril for defying subpoenas issued by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, as the panel prepares to pursue criminal referrals for non-compliance. T

  • Black Democratic chair gets lynching threat over Trump essay

    The first Black chair of Iowa’s Democratic Party says he received a series of racist messages, including a lynching threat, after writing an opinion piece in a local newspaper criticizing former President Donald Trump and the state Republican officials who stood with him at a recent rally in Des Moines. Ross Wilburn, who is also a state representative from Ames, reported the threatening phone and email messages to local police and state investigators. The messages came after The Des Moines Register's online publication of Wilburn's op-ed on Oct. 8, the day before thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the rally.

  • John Oliver Actually Got a Car Dealership to Make His Commercial

    A local car dealership in Minnesota actually made Last Week Tonight with John Oliver's secret commercial sight unseen. And it's amazing. The post John Oliver Actually Got a Car Dealership to Make His Commercial appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Democrats pitch scaled-down U.S. bank tax reporting requirement

    U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a scaled-down version of a proposal to crack down on wealthy tax cheats after intense bank lobbying, although the industry still called the plan onerous and problematic. The provision, part of a broader government spending package, would require banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service any accounts that see activity in excess of $10,000 a year, excluding wages. Banks are not currently required to report such accounts to the IRS.

  • Tempe weighs renaming streets and schools

    Streets, parks and three schools named after Ku Klux Klan members.

  • Disney has 15 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

    Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."

  • Biden administration revises controversial proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work.

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • Chiefs stand pat in USA TODAY’s power rankings after win in Washington

    Despite a win over #Washington in Week 6, the #Chiefs are staying put in the latest USA TODAY power rankings.

  • Michigan State remains in Outback Bowl in latest projections from Brett McMurphy

    Would you be happy with the Spartans landing in the Outback Bowl?

  • Trump Slams Colin Powell in Scorching Memorial: ‘He Made Plenty of Mistakes’

    Former president also faults "Fake News Media" for coverage of Powell's death: "Hope that happens to me someday"

  • Kate Beckinsale reveals she was hospitalized after getting injured while 'putting on a pair of leggings'

    "I was in my hotel room putting on a pair leggings and then it felt sort of like a guitar string snapped and everything was horrific," she said.

  • Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

    The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government. Instead, the administration and Senate Democrats are proposing to raise the threshold to accounts with more than $10,000 in annual transactions, and any income received through a paycheck from which federal taxes are automatically deducted will not be subject to the reporting. Recipients of federal benefits like unemployment and Social Security would also be exempt.

  • Watch David Ortiz's epic reaction to Kyle Schwarber's ALCS grand slam for Red Sox

    David Ortiz couldn't hide his excitement when Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam for the Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros.

  • Ahmaud Arbery video: Legal experts break down how key frames may be used in murder trial

    Legal experts say key moments in the video showing Ahmaud Arbery's death will be used by both sides in the case to explain the suspects' actions.

  • Astros scramble after pitchers pounded for 25 runs by Boston

    Houston's pitching staff will need to adjust quickly after allowing 25 runs and 32 hits to Boston in the first three games of the AL Championship Series, a barrage that made the loss of injured Lance McCullers Jr. seem acute. Kyle Schwarber hit Boston’s third grand slam in an 11-inning span, a drive off starter José Urquidy as part of a six-run second inning in Monday night's 12-3 rout that gave the Red Sox a 2-1 series lead. Boston hit four home runs, raising its total to nine off Astros pitching, which has a 7.96 ERA.

  • 'Angry and disgusted': Train riders held up phones, didn't call 911 as woman was raped on Philadelphia train, police say

    Police do not believe a single witness on the Philadelphia train dialed 911. They are investigating whether some bystanders filmed the assault.

  • Montana parents struggle as facilities close nationwide due to staffing shortage

    Across the country, there is a growing child care crisis. It's a crisis made worse by the pandemic&nbsp;and stagnant wages.

  • Former Calif. regulator tapped to run highway safety agency

    A former California pollution regulator is being nominated to run the nation's highway safety agency. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intention to nominate Steven Cliff, who has served as deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since February, to become the agency's administrator. If confirmed by the Senate, Cliff would take over the agency at a crucial juncture.