OnPolitics: Vivek Ramaswamy talks beating Trump, his vision for the country with USA TODAY

Hi OnPolitics readers! Biotech entrepreneur and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sat down with USA TODAY for a wide-ranging interview on how he plans to beat former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, his vision for young people in America and more.

"I think that another establishment or career politician that's reciting poll tested slogans has no chance of not only defeating Donald Trump but coming anywhere close to Donald Trump," Ramaswamy told USA TODAY.

But the 37-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio-area native doesn’t believe Trump is responsible for the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Instead, he called for "introspection on what actually led to the frustrations of Americans that boiled over that day."

Fast facts: During the conversation, Ramaswamy talked about why he wants to get rid of the FBI, raise the voting age unless you meet certain qualifications and more.

Keep reading: Vivek Ramaswamy, rising in the polls, talks pardoning Trump, ending the FBI, more

