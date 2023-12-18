OnPolitics: What do voters know after four GOP debates?

Hi OnPolitics readers! The 2024 race for the White House has raised a new question for voters: Do candidate debates still matter?

Former President Donald Trump, the longtime Republican frontrunner, ignored his GOP opponents and refused to participate in the four Republican primary debates in 2023, USA TODAY’s Phillip M. Bailey reports. The move didn't appear to provoke a backlash from voters, at least according to polls.

As the first GOP primaries and caucuses approach, here’s what we know after four Republican debates.

🌧️ Donald Trump’s absence overshadows debates: Experts say the former president’s decision to skip the debates is unprecedented in modern politics. His counterprogramming also robbed other GOP contenders − namely Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis − of a chance to contrast themselves with the former president.

⚡ Nikki Haley gained momentum: Haley's performance in the 2024 debates have helped her gain traction among voters – especially in New Hampshire, a crucial early voting state.

🗺️ Ramaswamy vs. Everyone: "Scum." "Obnoxious." "Blowhard." Those are some of the choice words Republican rivals have used to describe Vivek Ramaswamy, whose brash style and digital footprint has gained the 38-year-old political newcomer widespread attention.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What do Republican voters know after four GOP debates?