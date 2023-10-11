OnPolitics: War in Israel rocks the world

Hello OnPolitics readers. After Hamas launched a shocking attack on Israel over the weekend, the Israeli death toll has reached more than 1,200 people as of Wednesday morning. More than 1,100 Gaza residents have been killed.

Thousands more are wounded across the area, and more than 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians have been kidnapped by Hamas.

Catch up quickly: What’s happening in Israel? After Hamas attack, understanding the conflict in Gaza

Two of those people may be Cindy Flash, an American, and her Israeli husband, Igal. Flash, 67, lives in Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel near Gaza, where some of the most harrowing and grisly stories have been emerging during the last few days, USA TODAY’s Kim Hjelmgaard reports.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Flash’s daughter, Keren, described her mother, who worked as an administrator in a local college, as someone who had the "sweetest biggest heart," who everyone knew and loved, and who had spent a lifetime advocating for the rights of Palestinians, including those who live in Gaza where she may now be held.

"They didn't deserve this,'' her daughter said Tuesday on the grounds of a hotel and resort northeast of Tel Aviv, where hundreds of people affected by the Hamas attack temporarily evacuated. "No one deserves this."

You can read more here, and keep up with USA TODAY's live updates on the war.

📩 Want to keep up with the Israel-Hamas war? USA TODAY has launched a special edition newsletter to stay informed on the conflict, from the latest developments to contextual deep-dives on the repercussions of the war. Sign up here to get the headlines delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israeli couple kidnapped by Hamas after war breaks out