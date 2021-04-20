OnPolitics: Washington reacts to Chauvin guilty verdict

Breaking news this Tuesday afternoon: The jury has found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd last May. Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

As the nation awaited a verdict in the trial of Chauvin, President Joe Biden called the family of George Floyd to let them know he was praying for them.

Meanwhile, California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters faced backlash for recent comments on the trial.

It's Mabinty, with the news to know.

How are politicians reacting to the verdict?

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks later this evening on the Chauvin verdict, per the White House. Biden and Harris called the Floyd family after the verdict: "Nothing is going to make it all better. But at least now there's some justice," Biden told the family.

Following the guilty verdict, members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Democratic leadership held a press conference outside the Capitol. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio and chairwoman of the CBC, said it was the message of the caucus that “this was just the first step. We clearly know that justice has been delayed.”

Elsewhere in the political world:

  • Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said she "heaved a huge sigh of relief" upon hearing the verdicts.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.: "Hopefully this is the beginning of a turning point in our country where people who have seen this trauma over and over again, will know that that we have equal protection under the law."

  • Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.: "Relief. I can exhale. I can feel like justice was done. I could not have imagined it turning out any other way, but now we need to see what the sentencing is. The sentencing should be the absolute maximum. Forty years sounds good."

  • Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.: "I am pleased. There's nothing about this that pleases me. But the jury recognized it for what it was ... It's not one verdict that will win trust back but takes a step towards justice."

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.: “The jury's verdict delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd. Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person. The trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us.”

What's going on with the Maxine Waters drama?

Here's what happened: Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., joined protests in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on April 17, where she told the press "we are looking for a guilty verdict" in Chauvin's trial. Her following comments are where things got interesting.

"If nothing (happens), then we know ... we've got to not only stay in the streets, that we've got to fight for justice. That I am very hopeful, and I hope that we're going to get a verdict that is a guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don't, we cannot go away," Waters said, according to video by WCCO-TV.

Waters encouraged demonstrators to "get more active," "more confrontational" and "to make sure that they know that we mean business" if Chauvin is acquitted.

In the aftermath, the judge presiding over the murder trial said "disrespectful" statements made by Waters may give the defense grounds to appeal and overturn the trial.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy introduced a resolution to censure the congresswoman. House Democrats defeated the effort in a 216-210 vote along party lines.

How is Waters responding? She's not backing down. Waters told theGrio “I am nonviolent."

More news to know today:

Please take it easy on yourself. — Mabinty

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Chauvin reaction: President Joe Biden, lawmakers weigh in

