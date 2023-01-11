OnPolitics: What's next for George Santos?

Good afternoon, OnPolitics readers. It's been four days since GOP Rep. George Santos was sworn in, but now he's facing calls to resign from fellow New York Republicans, USA TODAY Congress reporter Candy Woodall reports.

This follows allegations Santos lied about his personal and professional credentials to win his congressional seat. Santos himself has admitted he "embellished" his resume.

What happened: Nassau County Republicans on Wednesday called for Santos' resignation during a news conference on Long Island led by county committee Chairman Joseph Cairo.

Cairo added that Santos is no longer welcome at Republican headquarters in Nassau County.

The local leaders were joined remotely by House GOP Rep. and fellow congressman Anthony D'Esposito, who also called for Santos to step down.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Wednesday he planned to put Santos on committees and that it was up to the voters of his district to decide the congressman's fate.

👀 Keep reading: 'Not mere fibs.' NY Republicans call for George Santos to resign, McCarthy won't remove him

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

White House won't answer on Biden documents: Today the White House refused to answer key questions about classified documents found at President Joe Biden's former private office, citing an ongoing Justice Department review of the matter. Biden said yesterday he was 'surprised' to learn that classified docs were among his private papers.

New support for long-range rockets to Ukraine: The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee supports sending advanced, long-range rockets to Ukraine, a weapon with the range to strike targets inside Russia. More on what Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in an interview with USA TODAY.

'Work to be done': The Supreme Court is more diverse than ever. The lawyers who argue before it? Not so much.

Biden orders FAA investigation after flights were delayed and canceled due to an FAA computer glitch. Here's the latest from our travel team.

🕵️ Two new House panels: House Republicans voted to establish two new investigative panels – one targeting the Biden administration and the Justice Department and the other on China. What to know about the new GOP committees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's next for George Santos?