OnPolitics: Who won the first GOP debate? We talked to voters in New Hampshire, South Carolina

Hi OnPolitics readers! The first Republican debate had its shocking moments: sharp disagreements and quick jabs as the crowded field of Republican candidates introduced themselves to a national audience.

But more importantly, the GOP candidates made their pitch to crucial early voting states. USA TODAY’s Ken Tran and Savannah Kuchar were at watch parties in New Hampshire and South Carolina, asking voters how they felt about Republican candidates before and after the first debate of the primary season.

🎤 In South Carolina, which former Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. both call home, young constituents are largely sticking with former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Wednesday’s debate did little to sway their preference.

🎤 And in New Hampshire, where voters are notorious for pressing candidates during the primary season, the debate was an opportunity to see how the Republicans clashed.

“I’d like to see how everybody conducts themselves,” Kenneth Biel, a 47-year-old software engineer hailing from Chester, New Hampshire, told USA TODAY before the debate. He added that he’s most impressed by Trump, DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, but he's open to people "I disagree with.”

Who won the first Republican debate? Here's how New Hampshire, South Carolina voters reacted.

