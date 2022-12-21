OnPolitics: With Zelenskyy visit and anticipated Jan. 6 report, a big day for democracy in DC

Happy Wednesday, OnPolitics readers!

It's shaping up to be a busy day in Washington, where the state of democracy is emerging as a central theme.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden at the White House today and will deliver a prime-time speech before a joint session of Congress on the 300th day of the Russian attack on the U.S. ally.

Zelenskyy's visit – his first outside his home country since the war began in late February – is a whirlwind, wartime trip that is seen as a major security risk for the Ukrainian president. And, it's an opportunity to make a personal appeal to Washington as he attempts to bolster public and congressional support for the fight against Russia.

During the Ukrainian president's stop at the White House this afternoon, Biden was expected to announce a nearly $2 billion pledge of Patriot anti-missile batteries that will help Ukraine defend against Russian air attacks. Congress is set to pass another $44 billion in Ukraine aid through the spending bill expected to pass this week, though some Republicans are vying for greater accountability from Biden and top Defense officials on how nearly $50 billion in aid already disseminated has been spent.

Meanwhile, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack is preparing to release its highly-anticipated final report detailing the findings of its 18-month probe into former President Donald Trump's role in the riot. What will the release of full report and testimony, like that of Trump ally Hope Hicks, mean for the former president?

