OnSeen Unveils New Emergency Management Command and Control Platform for Operations Centers, Mobile Teams, and Remote Employees - Free Until June 30, 2020

Military-inspired software gives state, local, non-profit and business organizations the same functionality as deployed military units to manage mission-essential field operations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSeen announced today the official launch of its LiveResponse platform, a military-inspired, command and control platform for mobile teams that helps emergency management agencies, local governments, businesses, and non-governmental organizations ensure situational awareness and task completion for critical field operations.

Use-case examples include health inspections, damage assessments, equipment repairs, service tracking, and supply deliveries.

The LiveResponse emergency management platform provides functionality for scheduling, dispatching, tasking, and monitoring field resources. Operations Center personnel can manage the big picture as well as individual resources with a graphical, map-based, administrator console. They can also see real-time situation reports and operation analytics on demand. Field resources have access to real-time information and can add important data such as task status, photos, and diagrams.

"Given what we're seeing with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as what we've seen in the past with other crises around the world, we want to provide tools that were previously only available to the military to help connect operations managers with mobile field resources," said Mike Lanese, OnSeen co-founder and CEO. "We think LiveResponse will help save lives and manage mission-critical field operations better than ever before."

LiveResponse can be integrated with existing project management software and collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Slack.

"Our core mission at OnSeen is to build software that responds to the evolving dynamic in mobile workforce management, and LiveResponse is the most important example yet of how we solve hard problems with simple, yet powerful ideas," said Randy Smith, OnSeen co-founder and President. "Our company stands ready to help those on the front-line of this crisis with a better tool for emergency management."

LiveResponse is immediately available for use by teams of any size and is free until June 30, 2020 to help public and private organizations manage the COVID-19 crisis.

About OnSeen:

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017, OnSeen, Inc. provides mobile workforce management software for the government, insurance, and healthcare markets. The OnSeen family of services, including LiveGov, LiveClaims, and LiveCare, are focused on helping organizations manage their remote people, places, and things. OnSeen is a veteran-friendly company.

Contact: Mike Lanese, OnSeen

Email: mike.lanese@onseen.com

