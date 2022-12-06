Onshore wind rules to be relaxed after Tory revolt

Wind farm

The government has pledged to relax restrictions on building onshore wind farms in England after a threatened rebellion from Conservative MPs.

A rule requiring new turbines to be built on pre-designated land will be rewritten, the levelling up department said.

Around 30 backbenchers had threatened to make the change through a planning bill going through Parliament.

New wind farms would still be subject to local approval.

The precise method of measuring local opinion will be part of a wider consultation which will conclude by next April.

The concession comes after the government agreed to water down housing targets on Monday, to put down a separate rebellion from Tory MPs.

The rebellions had prompted the government to delay the progress of its Levelling Up Bill through Parliament.