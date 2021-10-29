‘Onsight’ Broward gang facing federal racketeering charges

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced a 15-count indictment against three South Florida men accused of a running a gang in Broward County over the past six years, committing murders, attempted murders, armed home invasions, armed robberies and assaults.

According to the indictment, the men ran a criminal gang known as “Onsight,” accused of arranging and committing the criminal activities “without hesitation,” or “on sight.”

Eric Hunter, 28, and Derrick Slade, 27, were arraigned Friday in federal magistrate court in Fort Lauderdale, each charged with RICO conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy, conspiracy to use or carry a firearm during a crime of violence and other crimes. A co-defendant, Gregory Stickney, 31, was arraigned on October 18.

Hunter is the accused leader of the gang, with the others carrying out his orders, according to federal prosecutors.

It was Hunter, they said, who came up with the name “Onsight” and made decisions about parsing out the proceeds, including cash, jewelry, and drugs stolen in violent home invasion robberies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office first disclosed information about the gang two years ago after one member, Marcello Imonte Gordon, admitted to taking part in a series of violent home invasions in which he and other gang members raided drug dealers for narcotics, jewelry and cash.

In state court, Hunter is facing more than 30 years in prison for a 2018 home invasion robbery in Lauderhill. Police reports in that case refer to an ongoing federal investigation but make no mention of Onsight. Slade is in custody awaiting trial on a 2016 Hollywood home invasion that includes an attempted murder charge. Stickney has no pending state charges, according to the Broward Clerk’s Office web site.

Details about the crimes and victims were not listed in the 18-page list of charges, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not reply to requests for comment.