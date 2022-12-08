Onsite Launches Business Consulting Services, Welcomes Consulting and Organizational Development Industry Executive Janet McDonald

Nashville, TN - (NewMediaWire) - December 8, 2022 - Onsite, an international leader in the emotional health and wellness space, is launching an innovative new division focused on the growing needs of businesses. Leveraging Onsite's four decades of experience in the emotional health industry as a trusted and pioneering brand in the sector, the company is preparing to launch a set of customized services that help companies address the rapidly changing landscape of team member engagement.

Gallup, in its State of the Global Workplace: 2022 Report, found that workers are experiencing staggering rates of both disengagement and unhappiness. Sixty percent of people reported being emotionally detached at work and 19% as being miserable. Despite our best efforts to address team member dissatisfaction, the challenges remain and are growingnot only in terms of employee disengagement, but also in terms of organizational results. Additionally, an October survey from CNN in partnership with the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 9 out of 10 adults said they believed that there is mental health crisis in the United States today. All this data inarguably makes the point that our teams are struggling, and it's inevitably affecting our workplaces.

"Working with high-capacity individuals and leaders on their emotional health has provided Onsite a unique vantage point to inform the intersection of wellness, engagement, performance, and commitment," said Julie R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer. "Post pandemic employee needs and expectations have shifted dramatically, leaving many organizations scrambling for solutions that go beyond traditional consulting, beyond traditional organizational development, and even beyond the standardized suite of human resources services," Smith continued.

Joining the team to lead Onsite's Business Consulting division is Janet McDonald. McDonald leverages 20+ years of executive experience to partner with clients in the development of solutions that enhance organizational and individual team member health and wellness while delivering significant value. As a seasoned C-suite executive, she understands firsthand the challenges that executives face navigating this new landscape of team engagement and performance.

Story continues

"Janet's exceptional leadership and professional background, combined with her deep expertise and understanding of corporate culture and organizational development, will enable us to introduce specialized tools and resources that strongly position Onsite in the marketplace. As our prior COO, Janet is uniquely positioned to understand and leverage Onsite's proven expertise and track record working with individuals to create sustainable solutions for executives, teams, and corporations. We are fortunate to have Janet on the team," Smith said.

"I am honored to be back at Onsite as we launch this important initiative during this pivotal time," said Janet McDonald. "We have reached a critical inflection point and organizations need effective strategies to address a growing challenge. Recent studies from several important sources report extraordinary numbers of team members as being emotionally detached at work, disengaged, and unhappy combined with a significant drop in productivity and results. We spend at least 1/3 of our lives at work. I'm convinced that one of the most powerful places to start improving the emotional health and well-being of our team members, our communities, and our organizations is in the workplace.

"Traditional solutions are falling short," McDonald continued. "We believe there is a better approach - one that integrates emotional wellness into the very heart of the organization and creates sustainable and transformational change. It is time to take a different approach to curating culture or risk losing our greatest resource our team members."

"We've been resourcing and supporting high-impact leaders for years, and the majority have long encouraged us to create more professional tools for improving organizational health and culture within their businesses. I don't know anyone better or more equipped than Janet McDonald to lead this important initiative and couldn't be more excited to make an impact in this space," said Onsite Chairman and Proprietor, Miles Adcox.

About Onsite Partners, Inc.

Onsite Partners, Inc., is a holding company of brands that provide emotional health and wellness services, in-person and digitally, including Onsite Workshops, Milestones, Onsite Adventures, Onsite Entertainment and now Onsite Coaching and Consulting. The Onsite family of brands provides services to an international client base through the company's transformational emotional health experiences that combine some of the country's best therapeutic and clinical minds with its signature healing hospitality. Onsite's mission is to design and deliver transformational experiences that optimize life and build meaning and value into the human experience. Onsite's work has been featured on 20/20, Good Morning America, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Marie Claire, People, The Doctors, and more. For more information: onsiteworkshops.com.

Contact Information:

Lindsey Nobles, Vice President of Marketing

lnobles@onsiteworkshops.com

(615) 326-1988

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com