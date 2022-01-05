Onslow County Sheriff's Office: 15-year-old shot in head by father has passed away

Onslow County Sheriff's Office vehicle

A 15-year-old is dead after being shot in the head by his father, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

At 4:36 p.m. on Dec. 27, deputies and emergency medical services were called to a residence on Haw Branch Road in response to an accidental shooting, the sheriff’s office stated in a Dec. 28 news release. According to the release, the 15-year-old victim, identified as the son of the shooter, sustained life-threatening injury via a single gunshot wound to the head by a handgun. The office said the father is a law enforcement officer with the City of Jacksonville.

“All preliminary indications are that the incident was an accidental shooting,” the release said.

According to radio traffic from the sheriff’s office, the weapon was a .45 caliber, and the caller indicated to emergency personnel they were playing with toy guns prior to the shot being fired.

“The caller is advising that it’s going to be accidental,” the audio says. “They were advising that they were playing with toy guns. Somehow they’ve had a gunshot wound.”

The victim was taken to the Naval Trauma Center at Camp Lejeune before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center, the sheriff's office said.

“The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and once completed will be forwarded to the District Attorney Ernie Lee’s office for the purpose of determining whether charges should be filed,” said Chief Deputy Col. Chris Thomas in an email.

Beth Purcell, public affairs coordinator with Jacksonville police, said the department “opened an administrative investigation following the incident and the officer was placed on administrative leave.”

More: Jacksonville police officer accused of accidentally shooting 15-year-old son

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Jacksonville police officer accidentally fatally shot his 15-year-old