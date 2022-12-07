Onslow County student charged with a felony after allegedly bringing loaded gun to school

A 17-year-old male student has been arrested and charged for bringing a loaded gun on school campus.

On Friday, Dec. 2, one of White Oak High School's two school resource officers conducted a search on a 17-year-old male student's backpack after receiving a drug complaint against the student, according to a Monday afternoon Facebook press release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. The SRO found the student to be in possession of a loaded Rossi 38 Special revolver.

The release said the weapon was not brandished and there had been no threats made.

The investigation is ongoing, but there are currently no known threats at the school, according to the release. The student was taken into custody without incident and the SRO submitted a juvenile petition to the Department of Juvenile Justice and a secured custody order was obtained.

The release added the juvenile has been charged with possession of a weapon on school campus/property, which is a felony charge, and is being held in a juvenile detention center pending further action by the courts.

Due to the student's age, his name is not being released, the release said.

