Onslow DA says wife acted in self defense in Jacksonville hotel stabbing death

District Attorney Ernie Lee (right) speaks at the press conference Wednesday morning.

No charges will be filed in a stabbing incident that killed one on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Jacksonville police responded to a domestic disturbance around 5:15 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn & Suites located at 2149 N. Marine Blvd. When officers arrived, they discovered one person suffering from a stab wound. The person was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives determined that Paul Johnson was stabbed by his wife one time in the chest after a domestic altercation between the two at the hotel, where they both lived and worked, said Onslow District Attorney Ernie Lee in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Lee said a thorough investigation led him to determine the wife clearly acted in self-defense to protect herself from possible death or bodily injury.

"The spouse has been fully cooperative with law enforcement and the bruising on her person and the evidence found at the scene corroborates the voluntary statement she provided to law enforcement," Lee said.

Lee said the wife said her and Johnson had been married since last year, and that Johnson had a significant drinking and drug problem. She said he verbally and physically abused her during their relationship, and had a history of altercations in multiple states.

Prior to the evening of the incident, she said he was on a three-day drinking and drug binge.

Johnson assaulted her, according to Lee, in the hotel that morning, and two housekeepers intervened. Later that day, he struck her on the right side with a drawer, baton, and his fists before choking her with a screwdriver held to her neck. He then grabbed a knife and said he was going to kill her and her children, before she managed to gain possession of the knife and stab him.

"A criminal record check of Johnson shows an extensive criminal history from 1993 through 2021 including convictions in New York, North Carolina, and South Dakota for the offenses of possession of controlled substances, resisting arrest, larceny, trespass, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and felonious escape," said Lee.

Story continues

Lee said he appreciates the thorough investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department and for their updates.

"The spouse was clearly a victim of long-term domestic violence which is criminal and cannot be tolerated," said Lee. "The spouse clearly used deadly force to save her life."

Lee said it's his belief, as well as JPD, that they should not only report when there are charges, but they should also report when there's not charges.

"In order to not only give closure to this victim's family, to the spouse's family, but to let the public know that this case has been investigated thoroughly by the Jacksonville Police Department, been reviewed objectively by the DA's office and a decision has been made not to charge," Lee said.

Police Chief Michael Yaniero also said they want to make sure they're always being transparent to make sure residents know the process they went through and that their goal is to ensure justice.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: No charges filed in Jacksonville NC hotel fatal stabbing