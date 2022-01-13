Onslow DA turns over Jacksonville officer shooting investigation to avoid 'potential conflict'

The investigation into an Onslow County shooting that led to the eventual death of a minor has been turned over to a new district attorney.

Ernie Lee, district attorney for North Carolina’s fifth prosecutorial district, announced in a news release Wednesday “to avoid the appearance of any potential conflict” District Attorney Ben David of New Hanover and Pender counties has agreed to “review the investigative reports to determine what action, if any, should be taken.”

On the afternoon of Dec. 27, a 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head with a .45 caliber handgun by his father, an off-duty Jacksonville police officer, at a residence on Haw Branch Road, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has stated in multiple news releases.

Radio traffic, also released by the office, revealed emergency personnel told officers the caller had indicated they were “playing with toy guns” and “had a gunshot wound” that was accidental.

The victim passed away on Jan. 3, according to Lee’s release, which identified the father as detective John Clukey.

“Detective Clukey is the lead detective in a pending first-degree murder and several other felony cases in Onslow County,” Lee said in the release.

On Jan. 7, the Onslow sheriff’s office sent its investigative reports to Lee for review. The following day, Lee contacted David to request his independent review of the reports.

On Monday, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Court assigned David the investigation.

Lee said turning the case over to David is a way “to avoid the appearance of any partiality” given Clukey’s role as lead detective in multiple pending cases in Onslow.

Clukey was placed on administrative leave by the Jacksonville Police Department, which opened an administrative investigation following the incident.

Samantha Dooies, assistant to David, said Thursday the investigation is active and under review by the office.

“We will not be making any public statement at this time and will share the outcome of the investigation once the review is complete,” Dooies said in an email.

