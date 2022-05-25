Onslow man charged in recent furniture store bomb threats

A Richlands man was charged with a false bomb report and hoax by a false bomb, according to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest has been made in connection to two bomb threats at an Onslow County furniture store.

Kenneth Reynolds, 41, of Scranton Court in Richlands, was arrested on May 20 and charged with a false bomb report and hoax by a false bomb, according to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office responded to the Speedway at 3462 Richlands Highway on February 18 regarding a note located in the bathroom indicating there was a bomb at the Furniture 4 Less Store located at 3301 Richlands Highway, the release said.

The release said deputies responded but did not find anything suspicious in or around the business, though several notes were located on Richlands Highway the following day asking for information regarding the threat.

On May 18, the release said, deputies responded to Furniture 4 Less once again due to a suspicious package with the word "Boom" painted on the outside. Deputies evacuated the surrounding area due to the nature of the call.

The release said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad was called to the scene and determined that the package was not a live explosive device.

The incident caused the shutdown of Highway 258 and the re-routing of traffic for six hours.

According to the release, during the investigation, detectives obtained evidence to show Reynolds was the person responsible for the threats. Reynolds is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

