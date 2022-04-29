Onslow middle school teacher arrested for secretly recording students in classroom

Jacksonville Police Department vehicle

An Onslow County middle school teacher has been arrested for allegedly secretly filming students in his classroom.

Jacksonville Police received information Thursday that Stephen J. Bera a teacher at New Bridge Middle School, had secretly recorded students in his classroom, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department Friday morning.

The release said detectives found that Bera had installed a secret recording device in his classroom, and with the assistance of school officials, detectives seized the device and other items of evidence from the school, before responding to Bera's residence where he was taken into custody without incident.

Bera has been charged with secretly using or installing a photography device with the intent to capture the image of another without their consent and is under a $25,000 secured bond.

The release said the investigation is active and ongoing as detectives work with the District Attorney's office to identify more charges which will be forthcoming.

“We are asking anyone with knowledge of this incident to contact the Jacksonville Police Department," said Investigative Services Supervisor Lieutenant Christopher Funcke. "We are currently working with Onslow County school officials to identify victims and will be reaching out to those involved.”

A press conference is scheduled at 3 p.m. today, and The Daily News will stream the conference live on Facebook.

The Police Department asks that anyone with information or concerns reaches out to the police department. The department has crisis counselors on staff and available to speak with those who have been affected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective B. Stitz at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

