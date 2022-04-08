Onslow Sheriff's Office: 2 arrested, charged with promoting prostitution of a minor

Onslow County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Two people have been arrested for allegedly trying to engage a minor in prostitution.

According to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrested Brittney McCoy, 32, of Highway 55 in New Bern on April 4, and charged her with promoting prostitution of a minor.

On April 7, the unit arrested Jermaine Linton, 48, of Helen Street in Jacksonville and charged him with two counts of promoting prostitution of a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The Special Victims Unit arrested the two after receiving a report from the FBI that a juvenile was possibly in the company of an adult who was trying to engage them in prostitution, the release stated. The FBI had located a known sex trafficking website that listed both McCoy and the juvenile.

"A search warrant was obtained for phone records and the victim was in Onslow County," the release said. "The investigation later led the investigators to the Baymont Inn & Suites in Wilmington, where the suspect and her juvenile victim were located and subsequently interviewed."

According to the release, the investigation also revealed that Linton had provided a dwelling to McCoy and the juvenile victim for the purposes of prostitution, requiring McCoy pay him cash for each "escort incident that the victim engaged in."

McCoy is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond, and Linton is also in the Detention Center under a $201,000 secured bond, the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office or Detective H. LaSorsa at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. They have asked for those with information to refer to case 2022003978 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Two charged with promoting prostitution of a minor in Onslow County