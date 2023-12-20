Onsted Community Schools announces retirement of Superintendent Steve Head

ONSTED — Onsted Community Schools will be seeking a new superintendent to take over the district for the 2024-25 school year.

Steve Head, current superintendent for Onsted schools, publicly announced his intention to retire and submitted his letter of retirement at the Onsted Board of Education’s Dec. 18 regular meeting. Head will retire from the district with an effective date of June 30, 2024.

Head has spent 29 years “living out the vision” of Onsted Community Schools, the district said in a news release. Onsted’s vision is “To inspire, challenge and prepare every person, every day.”

Steve Head

He began his career at OCS as a high school social studies teacher, and had been a teacher, coach and principal before taking on the superintendent role in 2017. His start date at the time was Jan. 16, 2017, when he succeeded Mark Haag, now the superintendent at the Lenawee Intermediate School District (LISD).

The Board of Education will immediately begin the process of finding the next superintendent of Onsted Community Schools, the district said, to ensure a facilitated and smooth transition. Communication regarding the next steps will be shared after the holiday break and when students return to the classrooms.

“Throughout his past eight years of dedicated service as our superintendent, he has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, student welfare and progressive educational practices,” Board of Education President Keith Williams, said in the release. “His additional 21 years of service here at Onsted, as both a teacher and administrator, provided the foundation for his time as superintendent. His passion for education has fostered an atmosphere of trust, unity and continuous improvement, which will remain the foundation for our school district’s success for years to come.”

Onsted schools achieved “remarkable milestones” and improvements to its campus and curriculum under Head’s guidance, Williams credited.

“His focus on the continuous development of educational programs, while ensuring equal opportunities for all students, has empowered our students to flourish academically and become productive members of society.

“As Steve embarks on this well-deserved new chapter in his life, we wish him the very best,” he said.

Onsted has built a strong, thriving educational environment, Head said, and he has been able to witness firsthand the commitment of staff and administrators who ensure every child receives an education that prepares them academically and nurtures their individual growth and potential.

He cited the district’s collaborative spirit and the support from the school board, families and the community for creating the strong and thriving educational environment.

“I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished together,” Head, a native of Flat Rock, reflected in the district’s news release.

