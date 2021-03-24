Ontario to Boost Short-Term Borrowing as Longer Yields Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Ontario plans to sell more short-term debt in the year ahead to keep borrowing costs in check amid a spike in long-term yields.

The Canadian province, which is the world’s largest sub-sovereign government borrower, plans to increase short-term debt by C$6 billion ($4.8 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1. That’s six times its net issuance in the current fiscal year, according to budget documents released Wednesday.The government kept unchanged its forecast for a C$33.1 billion deficit in the coming year, down 14% from the current year’s C$38.5 billion.Ontario is increasing its reliance on treasury bills at a time when yields on longer-term bonds are rising on signs of a strengthening global economy, which investors are betting will lead to higher inflation. Ten-year provincial debt traded to yield about 2.14% Wednesday compared to 1.31% at the start of the year, according to Bloomberg data.

“There is no doubt that our return to fiscal sustainability will take many, many years,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a prepared remarks. “My job is to ensure we make every resource available to win our battle against the virus.”

Ontario’s spending on its Covid-19 response plan is projected to be C$51 billion, spent over four years, Bethlenfalvy said, an increase from C$45 billion projected in November. It’s sending a third round of pandemic relief payments to families with children and temporarily boosting a tax credit for child care costs.

Other highlights from the province’s fiscal 2021-22 budget:

Average borrowing rates are projected to be 1.9%, rising to 2.4% in fiscal 2022-23 and 3.2% the year after.The province forecasts growth in gross domestic product of 4% this year and 4.3% in 2022. That’s driving a modest drop in the projected 2022-23 deficit, to C$27.7 billion.Total debt is expected to rise to about C$450 billion by March 31, 2022. Net debt is expected to be $439.8 billion.While the government hasn’t disclosed a plan to balance its books, it is setting a so-called debt burden reduction strategy, which includes a target for net debt to GDP not exceeding 50.5%. Under the province’s baseline growth scenario, the debt will be close to that level three years from now.Even under a fast-growth scenario, the budget would not be balanced until fiscal 2028. That could be delayed to 2032 under a slow-growth scenario.

Story continues

(Adds long term scenario in last bullet point)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.