Ontario to Boost Short-Term Borrowing as Longer Yields Surge

Esteban Duarte
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ontario plans to sell more short-term debt in the year ahead to keep borrowing costs in check amid a spike in long-term yields.

The Canadian province, which is the world’s largest sub-sovereign government borrower, plans to increase short-term debt by C$6 billion ($4.8 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1. That’s six times its net issuance in the current fiscal year, according to budget documents released Wednesday.The government kept unchanged its forecast for a C$33.1 billion deficit in the coming year, down 14% from the current year’s C$38.5 billion.Ontario is increasing its reliance on treasury bills at a time when yields on longer-term bonds are rising on signs of a strengthening global economy, which investors are betting will lead to higher inflation. Ten-year provincial debt traded to yield about 2.14% Wednesday compared to 1.31% at the start of the year, according to Bloomberg data.

“There is no doubt that our return to fiscal sustainability will take many, many years,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a prepared remarks. “My job is to ensure we make every resource available to win our battle against the virus.”

Ontario’s spending on its Covid-19 response plan is projected to be C$51 billion, spent over four years, Bethlenfalvy said, an increase from C$45 billion projected in November. It’s sending a third round of pandemic relief payments to families with children and temporarily boosting a tax credit for child care costs.

Other highlights from the province’s fiscal 2021-22 budget:

Average borrowing rates are projected to be 1.9%, rising to 2.4% in fiscal 2022-23 and 3.2% the year after.The province forecasts growth in gross domestic product of 4% this year and 4.3% in 2022. That’s driving a modest drop in the projected 2022-23 deficit, to C$27.7 billion.Total debt is expected to rise to about C$450 billion by March 31, 2022. Net debt is expected to be $439.8 billion.While the government hasn’t disclosed a plan to balance its books, it is setting a so-called debt burden reduction strategy, which includes a target for net debt to GDP not exceeding 50.5%. Under the province’s baseline growth scenario, the debt will be close to that level three years from now.Even under a fast-growth scenario, the budget would not be balanced until fiscal 2028. That could be delayed to 2032 under a slow-growth scenario.

(Adds long term scenario in last bullet point)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Slack to fix error in new direct messaging feature over harassment concerns

    The feature enabled users to send direct messages to anyone inside or outside their company through Slack Connect. After rolling out the feature, Slack received feedback from users about how email invitations to use the feature could potentially be used to send abusive or harassing messages, Jonathan Prince, vice president of communications and policy at Slack, said in a statement. "We made a mistake in this initial roll-out," Prince added.

  • Here’s Where You Can Watch Ralph Lauren’s Spring Fashion Show Live

    The legendary designer will present his men's and women's collections, complete with a performance from Janelle Monáe.

  • What's inside a human ear

    Your ears are responsible for more than just hearing; they keep you balanced, control facial features and help your taste, thanks to what's inside.

  • Microsoft in Talks to Buy Discord for More Than $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Discord has been talking to potential buyers and software giant Microsoft is in the running, but no deal is imminent, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Discord is more likely to go public than sell itself, one person said. Representatives for Microsoft and Discord declined to comment. VentureBeat reported earlier on Monday that Discord was engaged in sales talks.San Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text, and people stuck at home during the pandemic have increasingly used its technology for study groups, dance classes, book clubs and other virtual gatherings. It has more than 100 million monthly active users and has been elaborating its communication tools to turn it into a “place to talk” rather than merely a gamer-centric chat platform.Microsoft, which last year sought to buy social-media app TikTok and held talks to acquire Pinterest Inc., has been shopping for assets that would provide access to thriving communities of users, according to people familiar with the company’s thinking. Microsoft’s Xbox business has also been expanding the suite of subscription perks it provides as part of its Game Pass offering. Microsoft shares were up about 1.2% in the first minutes of trading Tuesday.“Microsoft possibly acquiring Discord makes a lot of sense as it continues to reshape its gaming business more toward software and services,” said Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Matthew Kanterman. “There’s a big opportunity to bundle Discord’s premium offering, Nitro, into the Game Pass service to drive more subscriptions from the last reported 18 million.”After Microsoft’s recent $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax Media Inc., owner of The Elder Scrolls and Doom publisher Bethesda Softworks, an acquisition of Discord would signal the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s willingness to keep investing in its video-game unit.“We expect Xbox to remain acquisitive to keep bolstering the value proposition of Game Pass and drive subscriptions higher,” Kanterman said.Discord reached out to Microsoft to gauge interest, and Xbox chief Phil Spencer has been talking to the company, according to one person. The company raised $100 million at a $7 billion valuation last year, according to Pitchbook.Discord has also held discussions with Epic Games Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. in the past, according to two people familiar with the matter. Epic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Amazon declined to comment.(Updates with shares in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Piedmont Natural Gas Co. wants to boost rates. Here’s how much it would cost you.

    The Duke Energy subsidiary says it needs to recover $1.7 billion in capital investment costs.

  • Thai protesters hold peaceful rally criticizing the monarchy

    Thai pro-democracy protesters who last year broke a long-standing taboo by publicly criticizing the country’s monarchy returned to the streets Wednesday to defiantly repeat their calls for reform of the royal institution. The rally in the middle of a Bangkok shopping district was called by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, a faction of a broader protest movement that started last year and has three core demands: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government, for the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable. It is the latter demand that has rattled Thailand’s traditional establishment, which is fiercely opposed to change, especially with regard to the monarchy.

  • Boris Johnson says the UK's vaccine success was due to 'greed' and 'capitalism'

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a private meeting that "the reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed."

  • QAnon peddles latest conspiracy theory beyond parody linking Hillary Clinton to Suez ship

    A Taiwanese cargo ship? A Secret Service code name? The plot of a Ben Affleck movie? World Water Day?

  • Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health. But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

    It’s one of the largest universal basic income experiments in the country

  • Biden’s dogs Major and Champ return to White House following biting incident

    US president defended his pets in an interview last week

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Domestic extremists could have their travel monitored and be included on ‘no fly’ lists, report says

    Federal officials are considering expanding how to monitor the travels of domestic extremists, including potentially expanding the use of the FBI’s controversial “No Fly List,” part a push to address the growing threat of right-wing violence after the 6 January attack on the Capitol. New steps could include more monitoring of these extremists’ travel patterns, additional searches and questioning at airports, and putting individuals on a federal list that bars them from flying. The effort reportedly comes with the support of the White House, and would involved the coordination of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, created after 9/11 in response to foreign terror threats.

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • Picnic at Home With the Perfect Products

    Get it now! With this swivel cheese board from Uncommon Goods, you’ll have individual sections for all your different bites (and there’s knife storage built in!). Delivered the next day to your doorstep, Board at Home’s curated boxes include artisanal cheeses handcrafted on small family farms and creameries in northern California.

  • 11 Ultra-Cool Gadgets That Will Transform Your Bathroom Into the Smartest Space in the House

    From a do-it-all mirror to a self-cleaning toilet, these high-tech gizmos will do the work for youOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest