Ontario-bound flight makes emergency landing after hole blows open in cabin

A terrifying scene unfolded on an Alaska Airlines flight headed from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California on Friday night when a gaping hole suddenly opened up in the fuselage mid-air.

Alaska Flight 1282 had departed PDX around 5 p.m. and was in the air for about 20 minutes when passengers reported hearing a “loud boom.”

“The oxygen masks dropped down, and I look to my left to hear and see wind blasting, with a piece of the wall gone,” Elizabeth Le told KTLA. “There was no one in the window seat but a mom and her teenage son were sitting [on] the aisle.”

Hole in cabin

Le said the mother apparently saved her son from getting pulled out of the plane.

“I looked up and saw that the son’s shirt was completely off and his skin was very red, most likely due to the cold air. I heard after from the son’s friend that the mom had to drag him back into the plane after the piece flew off,” she said.

The pilot immediately turned around and returned to Portland, the airline said.

“The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available,” Alaska Airlines tweeted.

Hole in cabin

The cause of the mishap was not immediately known, nor was the extent of any injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, the airline said.

Ontario is located roughly 35 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.