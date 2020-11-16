Ontario County adds 18 new COVID cases on Monday

COVID-19 cases in Ontario County spreading community-wide among all ages

Ontario County Public Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Public health officials in the county continue to be concerned about the spread of the coronavirus that is now being largely acquired within the community, not in long-term care facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic, 925 Ontario County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Breakdown for Monday, Nov. 16:

Ages: 0-17 (3), 18-29 (3), 30-39 (2), 40-49 (5), 50-59 (4) and 80-89 (1) years-old category.

Residents are from Victor (4), Farmington (2), Lima (1), Phelps (1), Geneva (7), Canandaigua (3)

Several known contacts of positive cases, contacts of people that were positive from Halloween parties, various small get together attendees and several others are currently under investigation

As of today, 122 COVID-19 positive individuals (are being isolated, monitored and are checked on daily by Public Health staff). This is in addition to 512 mandatory quarantines (contacts of positive cases) that are also being monitored and contacted daily (totaling 634 in the isolation and quarantine category).

Negative tests: 316 negative test results reported in the last 24 hours

Hospital: 8 COVID-19 positive residents are in the hospital, an increase of 1 resident

Recoveries: 769 recoveries reported since the start of the crisis, an increase of 24 residents today.

Deaths: 37 total deaths

The record number of cases added in one day in Ontario County occurred Saturday, Nov. 7, when the county added 27 new cases. At the Victor School District, which saw a rise in cases that same weekend traced to Halloween parties, the most recent update from Superintendent Tim Terranova on Friday, Nov. 13, reported active COVID-19 cases had dropped between last Tuesday and Friday, from 24 to 17. Active cases included one staff member and 16 students. Since the start of the pandemic the district has had a total of 55 reported cases of COVID-19, all acquired outside the school, within the community.

Learn more at: https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: COVID-19 cases continue to spread within the community in Ontario County affecting people of all ages