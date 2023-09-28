Ontario County Chamber has new leader — Tracey Dello Stritto

CANANDAIGUA — Tracey Dello Stritto will be the next president and CEO of the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce.

Dello Stritto, who most recently served as executive director of The Partnership for Ontario County, will start in the new position Oct. 23.

Dello Stritto will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization and its full range of activities, as well as strategic imperatives including member relations, retention and recruitment, and financial management. The leader reports to the board of directors.

The Chamber president is so much more than an organizational administrator, said Chamber board Chair Michelle Pedzich.

“This leader must also understand the critical role businesses, government, and community leaders play in delivering our mission, and be able to build and maintain these important relationships," Pedzich said in a statement. "Tracey has all these skills and more as demonstrated by a distinguished career in not-for-profit and business management.”

A native and resident of Ontario County, Dello Stritto also has served as executive director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance; program manager at Dove Harbor, a transitional housing facility for women and children; and program director at the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. When not at work, Dello Stritto can be found gardening, cooking and playing with her two young sons. She earned a bachelor’s degree in counseling from Clarks Summit University in Pennsylvania.

“Community is at the core of our personal and professional lives and the Ontario County Chamber of Commerce is a dedicated steward of enhancing our professional business community through their core values," Dello Stritto said in a statement. "I am honored to be given a role in the continued growth of the Chamber and its members and look forward to collaborating toward its continued success.”

Dello Stritto takes over after the Chamber and Ethan Fogg, who formerly held the title, parted ways earlier this year. Fogg had served the Chamber since 2017.

Chamber officials also recently announced plans to retain ownership of the offices at 113-117 S. Main St. in downtown Canandaigua.

For the remainder of the year, the Chamber plans to deliver multiple business mixers, a President’s Circle and the ATHENA Awards program. The chamber will launch a 2024 strategic planning process with Dello Stritto at the helm that includes optimizing member value, fostering community programming and facilitating countywide tourism and economic development offerings in collaboration with a range of partners.

