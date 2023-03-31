Ontario County sheriff's officers recognized for lifesaving efforts

CANANDAIGUA – Fourteen members of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were recognized at the 59th annual Ontario County Safety Council Awards Banquet at Club 86 in Geneva for their roles in saving the lives of people in need in 2021 and 2022.

Officers from the Geneva Police Department, New York State Police, Canandaigua Fire Department and members of the public also received awards for their lifesaving efforts.

Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said he is thankful for his officers and all of the courageous people who found themselves in situations where the death of a fellow citizen was potentially imminent and without hesitation, acted to provide lifesaving care.

Ontario County Sheriff's Office law enforcement officers were recognized for lifesaving efforts. Pictured, from left: Deputy Matthew Valenti (Safety Council), Chief Deputy John Falbo, Deputy Alana Perna-Polisseni, Deputy Melissa Peck, Deputy Alexander Colburn, Deputy Reilly Burke, Deputy Collin McGuigan, Deputy Brady Zambanini, Sergeant Dana Egburtson, Deputy Payton Francher, Deputy Cody Boadway, Sheriff David Cirencione and Undersheriff Michael Rago.

“In several of these situations, officers faced danger to themselves but were unfazed and acted swiftly to mitigate the situation, thereby reversing the course of an otherwise tragic outcome,” Cirencione said.

Recognized from the Sheriff’s Office were:

Heart Starter Award

Sgt. Clarence Merrell with Undersheriff Michael Rago and Deputy Matthew Valenti.

Sgt. Clarence Merrell and Deputy Daniel Ortiz: Ortiz found an inmate hanging in his cell within the Ontario County Jail. The officers cut the individual down and initiated CPR, which led to the return of his pulse. The subject was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Deputy Alana Perna-Polisseni: Perna-Polisseni responded to a residence for a medical call and arrived to find a man unresponsive and without a pulse. She initiated CPR and the victim regained consciousness. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Lifesaving Award

Deputy Alexander Colburn: Colburn was dispatched to an EMS call where a male victim had fallen from a ladder while operating a chainsaw, suffering a serious injury with uncontrolled bleeding. Colburn applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. The victim was flown to a trauma center where he underwent emergency surgery and later recovered.

Deputy Cameron Bodine: Bodine responded to a residence for a suicide attempt and found the victim hanging in an outbuilding. He cut the victim down and provided first aid until EMS took over. The subject was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Deputy Jonathan Wood with Undersheriff Michael Rago and Deputy Matthew Valenti.

Deputy Jonathan Wood: Wood was making rounds in his housing unit within the Ontario County Jail when he observed an inmate in the process of hanging himself. Wood intervened and stopped the attempt and saved the life of this individual.

Deputy Reilly Burke and Deputy Collin McGuigan: Burke and McGuigan responded to a suicide attempt where the subject had severe lacerations to the neck and wrist resulting in uncontrolled bleeding. They controlled the bleeding, but the person was still conscious and combative with them. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputy Cody Boadway and Deputy Brady Zambanini: Boadway and Zambanini were dispatched to a shooting and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds with serious bleeding. Boadway applied a tourniquet to the victim’s upper leg while Zambanini controlled the bleeding on the victim’s upper body. EMS took over and transported the victim to a trauma center. He has since recovered.

Deputy Edwin Resendiz and Trooper Ryan McConnon: Resendiz and McConnon were dispatched to a suicide attempt. Upon arriving, they found a subject with a deep laceration and uncontrolled bleeding. They applied a tourniquet which stopped the bleeding. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Heimlich Award

Deputy Payton Francher: Francher was dispatched to a senior citizen housing community for the report of a victim choking with a full airway obstruction. He arrived on scene and found a staff member from the facility performing the Heimlich maneuver on the victim. Francher took over and the object was dislodged. EMS took over medical care on their arrival and transported the victim to the hospital for further treatment.

Letters of Commendation

Sgt. Dana Egburtson: Egburtson and his canine partner Fennel were assisting the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into fires being set at a gas station/rest stop in the Town of Tyre. While looking into a tractor trailer for suspicious items, Egburtson detected movement on the floor of the front cab area. When entry was made, a small child suffering from injuries was located. This victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and has since recovered.

Deputy Melissa Peck: Peck was dispatched to a residence for the report of a woman in active labor. Within four minutes of her arrival, Peck delivered a baby girl with assistance from the baby’s father. The mother and baby girl were transported to the hospital and were found to be healthy.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Ontario County sheriff's officers recognized for lifesaving efforts