Ontario to thaw out this week as February warmth grips the province

A provincewide February thaw is sweeping Ontario.

If you think it’s mild in southern Ontario, the temperature anomalies across the northern sections are even more unusual.

Over the next couple of days, a mild air mass that was situated over the Prairies continues to topple over Ontario, with a southerly flow pulling warmer air in from the southern U.S.

The strong Pacific jet stream that is causing disastrous flooding in California is lofting a mild, southwest flow over the coming days, ultimately triggering the development of a slow-moving Colorado low Wednesday.

Temperatures across northern Ontario will average more than 15°C above seasonal for the five days, with extreme daily readings as high as 20-25 degrees above normal.

So far we’ve been talking about temperature anomalies in general, but the warmth is even more pronounced through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be 25°C above typical values.

Meanwhile, the ridge of high pressure will be anchored across the province through Wednesday, and by Thursday, the Colorado low will be near Lake Superior. It means rain could reach as far north as Moosonee.

It’s so mild up to Timmins and northeastern Ontario that it will be warmer there than in some communities across the southeastern U.S:

The warmest day of the week for southern Ontario is forecast on Friday, when some communities will be looking at double-digit warmth. Temperatures spilling into the low teens are distinct possibilities.

With files from Tyler Hamilton and Kevin MacKay, meteorologists at The Weather Network.