TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Additional Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 16,613,200 common share purchase warrants of Caldas Gold Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 38,835,422 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated July

29, 2020 between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, in its

capacity as warrant agent, as modified and supplemented by a first

supplemental warrant indenture dated August 26, 2020 (the "Warrant

Indenture"), of which

38,835,422 warrants are listed and trading.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CGC.WT CUSIP Number: 12878L131

The 16,613,200 warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement offering of Subscription Receipts which closed on August 26, 2020. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.75 per common share at any time prior to the expiry at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 29, 2025 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to acceleration as described below.

In the event that the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may principally trade at such time) is at a price greater than $2.75 (subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Indenture) for a period of 20 consecutive trading days after July 29, 2023 (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company may accelerate the Expiry Date of the Warrants by giving 30 days' written notice to the holders of Warrants and concurrently issuing a press release, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the date that is 30 days from the date notice of such acceleration is provided to the holders of the Warrants pursuant to a written notice to holders of Warrants and a press release issued by the Company.

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.025 (post-consolidation)

Payable Date: January 29, 2021; February 26, 2021 and March 31, 2021

Record Date: January 15, 2021; February 15, 2021 and March 15, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: January 14, 2021; February 11, 2021 and March 12, 2021 respectively.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI") ("HITI.WT") ("HITI.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Warrants and Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing – Shares

Effective at the opening Thursday, November 19, 2020, the common shares, warrants and debentures of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2020 between Hight Tide and META Growth Corp. ("META"), High Tide has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of META by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each META shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.824 of a common share of High Tide for each common share of META held. Further, High Tide will assume all of the covenants and obligations of META under the existing common share purchase warrants of META ("Warrants") and the existing convertible secured debentures of META ("Debentures") will remain debt obligations of META, but will become convertible into common shares of High Tide.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

436,153,806 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 43,729,817 common shares



Transfer Agent: Capital Trust Agency Trading Symbol: HITI CUSIP Number: 42981E 10 4

New Listing – Warrants

Capitalization on Warrants: 40,076,412 Warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: HITI.WT

CUSIP Number: 42981E 12 0

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the prospectus offering of META which closed on February 6, 2020. One whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of High Tide at a price of $0.35 per share and will expire on February 6, 2023.

New Listing – Debentures

Capitalization on Debentures: 21,150 $1,000 Debentures are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: HITI.DB

CUSIP Number: 42981E AB 0

Details of the Debentures:

Maturity Date: November 30, 2022 (the "Maturity Date")



Interest: Interest at the rate of 8% per annum is payable semi-annually in

arrears on November 30 and May 31 of each year commencing May

31, 2019.



Interest Day Count: 360



Interest Start Date: November 23, 2018



Subordination: The Debentures are direct senior, secured and unsubordinated debt

obligations of META, a wholly-owned subsidiary of High Tide. Each

Debenture will rank pari passu with one another and, subject to certain

permitted encumbrances identified in the debenture indenture

governing the Debentures, will rank in priority to all present and future

indebtedness of META.



Conversion: The Debentures are convertible into common shares of the High Tide

at $0.22 per share at any time prior to (a) the business day immediately

preceding the Maturity Date; and (b) the date fixed for redemption

pursuant to the debenture indenture governing the Debentures.



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS and DTC.



Board Lot: The Debentures will trade in a board lot size of $1,000 face value.

See the Company's news release dated November 17, 2020 for further information.

Company Contact: Raj Grover, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: Unit 112, 11127-15 Street N.E. Calgary, AB T3K 2M4 Company Phone Number: 403-770-9435 Company Email Address: raj@hightideinc.com

________________________________________

META GROWTH CORP. ("META") ("META.WT") ("META.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, the common shares, warrants and debentures of Meta Growth Corp. ("META" or "the Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and High Tide Inc. ("High Tide") dated August 20, 2020.

Pursuant to the Agreement, High Tide has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of META by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each META shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.824 of a common share of High Tide for each common share of META held. Further, High Tide will assume all of the covenants and obligations of META under the META Warrants and META Debentures in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective warrant certificate or warrant indenture and the trust indenture.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, META and High Tide were at arm's length.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the META shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on October 27, 2020 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Queen's Bench of Alberta on October 28, 2020. The Transaction will be completed on November 18, 2020. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of META, dated as of September 23, 2020, which is available under the META profile on SEDAR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated September 23, 2020 and news releases dated August 21, 2020, September 25, 2020, October 21, 2020, and October 28, 2020.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 2,029,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 30, 2020 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.20 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2021

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 4,058,500 common shares and 2,029,250 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on February 7, 2018.

__________________________________________

BIOREM INC. ("BRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Option Agreement dated August 24, 2020 between Decade Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Teuton Resources Corp. (the "Optionor") whereby the Company may acquire up to 75% interest in 6 mineral claims known as the Lord Nelson property situated in the Skeena Mining Division, in the Province of British Columbia. Under the terms of the agreement, the consideration is as follows:

Payment

Year Cash Considerations Securities Considerations Work Commitments







Initial

Payment $10,000.00 400,000 common shares at a deemed

price of $0.08 per common share N.A.







1 $15,000.00 $15,000 in common shares $200,000.00







2 $20,000.00 $20,000 in common shares $250,000.00







3 $25,000.00 $25,000 in common shares $300,000.00







4 $30,000.00 $30,000 in common shares $500,000.00







5 N.A. N.A. $750,000.00

Common shares issuable to the Optionor in the Payment Year 1 – 4 are subject to a deemed floor price of $0.06 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 25, 2020.

________________________________________

INTERLAPSE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("INLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,904,212 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 4,904,212 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,904,212 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 28 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Alex Guidi Y 450,000 Barry MacNeil Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 613,500 [3 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $6,300.00 cash

PI Financial Corp. – $17,466.75 cash

Justin Rantucci - $10,619.49 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 17, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 3,150,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.532 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,575,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,575,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 1,362,198





Finder's Fee: Blue Lakes Advisors $72,000.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,600,705 common shares at a deemed value of $0.125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $700,088.20.

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Concept Capital Management Y $625,000 $0.125 5,000,000









Peter Espig Y $4,500 $0.125 36,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') dated September 16, 2020, between Michel Lavoie, Andre Trembley (collectively, the 'Vendors'), and Petrolympic Ltd. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a gold property located in the east of the Val d'Or mining camp, province of Quebec (the 'Property').

As consideration, the Company shall pay the Vendors an aggregate of $30,000, and an aggregate of 500,000 shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 29, 2020.

________________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Desmond Balakrishnan Law Corp. Y 60,000 (Desmond Balakrishnan)



Zoulfira Kropivnitskaia Y 50,000



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $30,300 cash and 150,150 warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $16,240 cash and 81,200 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for three years

from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,692,308 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share

and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.065 per Unit



Warrants: 7,692,308 Warrants to purchase 7,692,308 Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of two years from the closing date



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Chris Reid Y 288,539 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [ 2 placee(s)] P 950,000





Finder's Fee: $6,337.50 cash commission paid to PI Financial Corp. and $1,501.50 cash

commission paid to Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,960,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share

and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 3,480,000 Warrants to purchase 3,480,000 Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of two years from the closing date



Number of Placees: 32 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Jeffrey Howard Chisholm Y 200,000 David Hergeinhein Y 250,000 Jared Lukomski Y 50,000 Cameron Taylor Y 250,000 Bryden Wright Y 25,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 150,000



Finder's Fee: $14,000 cash commission and 70,000 broker warrants payable to PI Financial

Corp. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.30 per share until November 9,

2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on November 9, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 and 87,189 shares at a deemed price of $0.086 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period May 16, 2020 to September 15, 2020 pursuant to a First Amendment to a Services Agreement dated September 16, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Robert Schafer.

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Robert Schafer May-June Y $2,500 $0.05 50,000 Robert Schafer July-Sept. Y $7,500 $0.086 87,189

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an option and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 20, 2020 between Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and David O'Neil and Arthur Hamilton (collectively, the "Owners"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the right to acquire a 100% interest in seven mineral claims comprising 2,675 hectares located in the Bathurst, New Brunswick area. As consideration, the Company will issue 200,000 common shares to the Owners. Payments on the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of signing of $15,000, $15,000, $30,000 and $40,000, respectively, are required to maintain the option, which may be paid, at the Company's election, up to 50% in shares. The Company has also agreed to pay the Owners a 2% net smelter return royalty on production from the claims of which may be bought back in increments of $1M for each 1% of the NSR.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated November 9, 2020.

_______________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 5, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement announced November 13, 2019.

The amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") dated November 3, 2020 between the Company and David O'Neil (the "Optionor") included an additional claim adjacent to the main McIntyre Brook claim group that was originally subject to acquisition by a right of first refusal. Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the clause allowing for annual cash payments to be paid 50% in common shares in the Company's common shares at the Company's election was removed and the issuance of an additional 400,000 common shares in the Company's common shares over 4 years was included, for an aggregate total of 700,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 9, 2020.

________________________________________

VICTORY METALS INC. ("VMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. ("BRU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, Nov. 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. ("BRU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov.17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

