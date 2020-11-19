Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Nov. 18, 2020

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 18/11/2020

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $14 million
07, 14, 21, 28, 30 & 32. Bonus 22.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
48775151-04

ONTARIO 49
20, 21, 23, 27, 35 & 46. Bonus 25.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand:A-D, 8-H, 3-C, 10-D, Q-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 9, 13, 14, 20 & 27 Bonus 4.

PICK-2: 3 2

PICK-3: 8 4 2

PICK-4: 9 4 6 4

ENCORE: 4430927

DAILY KENO
6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 20, 30, 33,
44, 45, 47, 56, 57, 60, 61, 64, 68, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 8

PICK-3: 5 2 2

PICK-4: 8 3 1 4

ENCORE: 8085766

DAILY KENO
4, 8, 10, 12, 13, 19, 20, 22, 23, 27,
28, 35, 40, 46, 49, 56, 61, 64, 68, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

FISH

MOUNTAINS

SHOVEL

SNOWMOBILE

TOBOGGAN

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/19/c5410.html

