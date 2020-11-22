Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - November 21, 2020
TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -
Saturday 21/11/2020
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
16, 19, 21, 34, 37 & 47 Bonus 25.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
49565778-01
ONTARIO 49
21, 22, 27, 28, 44 & 45. Bonus 2.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
7, 9, 29, 33, 37 & 42. Bonus 22.
Early Bird: 10, 18, 25 & 26.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-D, 4-C, J-D, K-C, 5-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 15, 16, 17, 26 & 35 Bonus 34.
PICK-2: 7 3
PICK-3: 6 2 7
PICK-4: 2 7 2 4
ENCORE: 3739335
DAILY KENO
2, 8, 9, 11, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 29,
30, 31, 34, 37, 39, 43, 44, 51, 63, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 3
PICK-3: 8 9 7
PICK-4: 8 6 4 9
ENCORE: 3657190
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 5, 9, 12, 14, 22, 23, 24, 25,
28, 31, 33, 35, 38, 52, 53, 54, 59, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
FISHING
LUMBERJACK
NORTH
PINE
SKATES
SKIING
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/22/c8762.html