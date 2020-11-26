Public Notice - Lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a lane closure on the Hull Causeway Bridge of the Chaudiere Crossing for repair work during the following periods:

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
  • Sunday, November 29, at 7 pm to Monday, November 30, at 6 am

  • Monday, November 30, at 7 pm to Tuesday, December 1, at 6 am

  • Tuesday, December 1, at 7 pm to Wednesday, December 2, at 6 am

  • Wednesday, December 2, at 7 pm to Thursday, December 3, at 6 am

  • Thursday, December 3, at 7 pm to Friday, December 4, at 6 am

  • Friday, December 4, at 7 pm to Saturday, December 5, at 6 am

During this period, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

The sidewalk will remain accessible. Cyclists will have to get off their bicycles and walk when using the sidewalk.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision

