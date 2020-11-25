Royal Helium Announces Results of AGM

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held today. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated October 30, 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Royal Helium Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Royal Helium Ltd.)

Approved items were as follows: the number of directors was set at five (5), the appointment of McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor and the passing of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Director Votes For

# %





Andrew Davidson 15, 781,498 99.97





Tom MacNeill 15,783,998 99.99





John Pringle 15,782,298 99.98





Sylvain Laberge 15,783,998 99.99





Campbell Becher 15,772,298 99.91

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO comments, "We would like to thank the shareholders and their great support at today's AGM and look forward to bringing Royal Helium's development plan to full fruition with a drill program in the near future. Royal would like to welcome Campbell Becher to the board of directors, his expertise and experience in the capital markets will be invaluable as we now move forward into the major part of our exploration plans".

The Company's report of voting results will be available on the Company's website.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands held under permits, leases and applications, Royal is one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and, importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royals projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

Story continues

For more information, please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/25/c2223.html