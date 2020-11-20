Media Advisory - The 15th Competency: Understanding and Learning to Fight Systemic Racism

·1 min read

WENDAKE, QC, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The First Nations Education Council (FNEC), in collaboration with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and Institut Tshakapesh, proudly invite you to the virtual launch of the proposed 15th competency for teachers and teacher education programs.

This competency is the result of a joint effort by the First Nations Education Council, Institut Tshakapesh and the Centre de développement de la formation et de la main-d'oeuvre huron-wendat, and has received unanimous support from the Provincial Table on First Nations Student Success. In keeping with the AFNQL's Action Plan on Racism and Discrimination, competency 15 is an exhortation to the province of Quebec to fulfill its duty, and to integrate the recommendations issued by the Viens Commission, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls, not only for education, but in all areas affected by their calls to action.

Date:

November 24, 2020



Time:

10:00 a.m.



Zoom link:

https://FNEC-fnec.zoom.us/j/81381500501

